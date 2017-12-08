Gujarat elections: BJP candidate from Mahuva constituency- Mohanbhai Dhanjibhai Dhodiya

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s candidate from the Mahuva Assembly constituency for the Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 is Mohanbhai Dhanjibhai Dhodiya. Mahuva Assembly seat is reserved for Schedule Tribe candidates.

BJP's Makwana Bhavanaben Raghavbhai is the current MLA representing Mahuva Assembly Constituency. In 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, Makwana Bhavanaben Raghavbhai defeated independent candidate Bharatkumar Bhaskarrao Thakar by 28,352 votes. The BJP has been winning from this seat since 1998.

Mohanbhai is 60-years-old and a resident of Tapi district. He has stated his profession as farming. Mohanbhai has studied till class 8th.

According to myneta.info, Mohanbhai's assets are worth around Rs 1.5 crore and he has no criminal cases against him.

