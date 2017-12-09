Gujarat elections: BJP candidate from Mahudha constituency- Bharatsinh Raysinh Parmar

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s candidate from the Mahudha Assembly constituency for the Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 is Bharatsinh Raysinh Parmar.

Thakor Natvarsinh Fulsinh, Congress, is the sitting MLA. He won the elections in 2012 with 58,373 votes defeating Sodha Khamansinh Ratansinh, BJP, by 13,230 votes.

Bharatsinh Raysinagbhai Parmar of BJP will contest Assembly election 2017 against Indrajitsinh Natvarsinh Parmar of Congress.

Elections for the 182-member Gujarat assembly will be held over two phases on December 9 and 14.

OneIndia News