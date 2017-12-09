Gujarat elections: BJP candidate from Lunavada constituency- Juvansinh Lalsinh Chauhan

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s candidate from the Lunavada Assembly constituency for the Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 is Juvansinh Lalsinh Chauhan.

Heerabhai Haribhai Patel of Congress is the sitting MLA who won 2012 Assembly election against Malivad Kalubhai Hirabhai of BJP.

Now, in Assembly election 2017 Patel Manojkumar Rayajibhai of BJP will contest against Parmar Paranjayadityasinhji Krishnakumarsinhji of Congress.

Elections for the 182-member Gujarat assembly will be held over two phases on December 9 and 14.

OneIndia News