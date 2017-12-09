Gujarat elections: BJP candidate from Limkheda constituency- Shailaesh Bhai Sumanbhai Bhabor

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s candidate from the Limkheda Assembly constituency for the Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 is Shailaesh Bhai Sumanbhai Bhabor.

The BJP's Bhuriya Vichhiyabhai Jokhnabhai is the current MLA representing Limkheda Assembly constituency. In 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, Bhuriya Vichhiyabhai Jokhnabhai had defeated Congress party's Meda Chhatrasinhbhai Kalubhai by 24,045 votes.

Elections for the 182-member Gujarat assembly will be held over two phases on December 9 and 14.

Story first published: Saturday, December 9, 2017, 14:31 [IST]
