Gujarat elections: BJP candidate from Kaprada constituency- Madhubhai Bapubhai Raut

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s candidate from the Kaprada Assembly constituency for the Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 is Madhubhai Bapubhai Raut. Kaprada seat is reserved for Schedule Tribe candidates.

The Congress party's candidate from the Kaprada Assembly Constituency for the Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 is Chaudhari Jitubhai Harajibhai. Chaudhari Jitubhai Harajibhai is the current MLA representing Kaprada Assembly Constituency.

Madhubhai is 67-years-old and a resident of Kaprada talika in Valsad.

According to myneta.info, Madhubhai has studied till class 5. Madhubhai's assets are worth around Rs 45 lakhs and he has no criminal cases against him.

Story first published: Sunday, December 3, 2017, 11:04 [IST]
