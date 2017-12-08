Gujarat elections: BJP candidate from Kalavad constituency- Muljibhai Dayabhai Ghaiyada

The BJP party's candidate from the Kalavad Assembly Constituency for the Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 is Muljibhai Dayabhai Ghaiyada.

Kalavad is one of the 182 assembly constituencies of Gujarat. It is located in Jamnagar district. Kalavad is reserved for members of Scheduled Caste.

The constituency will have 263 polling stations. In 2012 assembly polls, the number of electors for this seat was 20,6429.

BJP's Ranchhodbhai Faldu and Meghjibhai Chavda won this seat in assembly elections held in 2007 and 2012 respectively.

