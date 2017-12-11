Gujarat elections: BJP candidate from Kadi constituency - Karshanbhai Punjabhai Solanki

The BJP party's candidate from the Kadi Assembly Constituency for the Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 is Karshanbhai Punjabhai Solanki.

Kadi is one of the 182 assembly constituencies of Gujarat. It is located in Kheda district Mahudha Taluka. The seat is reserved for members of Scheduled Castes.

The constituency will have 268 polling stations. In 2012 assembly polls, the number of electors for this seat was 241285.

Rameshbhai Chavda of Indian National Congress won the seat in 2012 assembly elections with 84276 votes.

OneIndia News