Gujarat elections: BJP candidate from Kaalol constituency- Sumanben Pravinsinh Chauhan

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s candidate from the Kaalol Assembly constituency for the Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 is Sumanben Pravinsinh Chauhan.

Baldevji Chanduji Thakor of Congress is the sitting MLA who won 2012 Assembly election against Dr. Atulbhai Kalidas Patel of BJP.

Neither BJP nor Congress has renominated their previous poll candidates. Now, in Assembly election, 2017 Chauhan Sumanben Pravinsinh of BJP will contest against Parmar Pradhyumansinh Vijaysinh (Panchmahal Zeroxwala) of Congress.

Chauhan Sumanben Pravinsinh is the son of BJP MP Prabhatsinh Chauhan. For Kalol seat, both son and wife of BJP MP sought the ticket. Chauhan Sumanben Pravinsinh joined the Congress last December but returned to BJP this year.

Elections for the 182-member Gujarat assembly will be held over two phases on December 9 and 14.

OneIndia News