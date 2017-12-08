Gujarat elections: BJP candidate from Gondal constituency- Gitaba Jayrajsinh Jadeja

Written By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

Gitaba Jayrajsinh Jadeja, wife of sitting Gondal MLA Jayrajsinh Jadeja, will be contesting from the constituency as a BJP candidate. The Gujarat High Court in August sentenced Gitaba Jayrajsinh Jadeja's husband to life imprisonment in a murder case.

Gujarat elections: BJP candidate from Gondal constituency- Gitaba Jayrajsinh Jadeja

Gondal is one of the 182 assembly constituencies of Gujarat. It is located in Rajkot district.

The constituency will have 221 polling stations. In 2012 assembly polls, the number of electors for this seat was 204013.

Aam Aadmi Party has fielded Nimeesha Khunt as its official candidate from Gondal for the 2017 assembly elections.
Jayrajsinh Jadeja of BJP won from this seat both in 2012.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

gujarat assembly elections 2017, bjp, gujarat

Story first published: Friday, December 8, 2017, 12:34 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 8, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...

For Breaking News from Oneindia
Get instant news updates throughout the day.