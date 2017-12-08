Gujarat elections: BJP candidate from Gondal constituency- Gitaba Jayrajsinh Jadeja

Gitaba Jayrajsinh Jadeja, wife of sitting Gondal MLA Jayrajsinh Jadeja, will be contesting from the constituency as a BJP candidate. The Gujarat High Court in August sentenced Gitaba Jayrajsinh Jadeja's husband to life imprisonment in a murder case.

Gondal is one of the 182 assembly constituencies of Gujarat. It is located in Rajkot district.

The constituency will have 221 polling stations. In 2012 assembly polls, the number of electors for this seat was 204013.

Aam Aadmi Party has fielded Nimeesha Khunt as its official candidate from Gondal for the 2017 assembly elections.

Jayrajsinh Jadeja of BJP won from this seat both in 2012.

OneIndia News