Gujarat elections: BJP candidate from Ghatlodia constituency - Bhupendrabhai Patel

The BJP party's candidate from the Ghatlodia Assembly Constituency for the Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 is Bhupendrabhai Patel.

Ghatlodiya is one of the 182 assembly constituencies of Gujarat. It is located in Amdavad district. This seat came into existence after 2008 delimitation.

The constituency will have 318 polling stations. In 2012 assembly polls, the number of electors for this seat was 319684.

The seat is currently held by the former Gujarat chief minister Anandiben Patel. She had won it against the INC candidate Patel Rameshbhai Prahladbhai (Dudhwala) in 2012.

Story first published: Monday, December 11, 2017, 13:48 [IST]
