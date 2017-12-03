Gujarat elections: BJP candidate from Gandevi constituency- Nareshbhai Maganbhai Patel

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s candidate from the Gandevi Assembly constituency for the Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 is Nareshbhai Maganbhai Patel.

The BJP's Patel Mangubhai Chhaganbhai is the current MLA representing Gandevi Assembly Constituency. In 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, Patel Mangubhai Chhaganbhai had defeated Congress party's Bhartiben Nardevbhai Patel by 26,177 votes.

Nareshbhai Maganbhai Patel is 49-years-old and a resident of Chikli in Navsari.

He has studied till class 10th and has stated his profession as farming and business.

According to myneta.info, Nareshbhai's assets are worth around Rs 1.5 crore and has no criminal cases against him.

OneIndia News