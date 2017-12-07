Gujarat elections: BJP candidate from Dhrangadhra constituency- Jayrambhai Sonagra

BJP has fielded Jayrambhai Sonagra from Dhrangadhra constituency. Dhrangadhra is in General category constituency. It is one of the 182 assembly constituencies of Gujarat and is located in Surendranagar district. Senior BJP leader I K Jadeja's supporters had gathered at state BJP headquarters and sought his candidature from Dhrangadhra as he was denied a ticket from Wadhwan.

The party, however, rejected their claim and has fielded Jayrambhai Sonagara. IK Jadeja was an MLA for three terms 1995, 1998 and 2002. After 2008 delimitation, erstwhile Halvad assembly seat was merged with this seat. The constituency will have 282 polling stations.

In 2012 assembly polls, the number of electors for this seat was 256209. Jayantibhai Kavadiya of BJP won from this seat in 2012 with 87621 votes.

OneIndia News