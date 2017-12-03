Gujarat elections: BJP candidate from Dahod constituency- Kaniyalal Bachulal Kishori

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s candidate from the Dahod Assembly constituency for the Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 is Kaniyalal Bachulal Kishori. Dahod Assembly seat is reserved for Schedule Tribe candidates.

Dahod is a small city on the banks of the Dudhimati river in Dahod district. It is said that it have taken its name from Saint Dadhichi, who had an Ashram on the bank of Dadhumati river.

Congress party's Vajesingbhai Parsingbhai Panada is the current MLA representing Dahod Assembly constituency. In 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, Vajesingbhai defeated BJP's Palas Nagarsinh Kasnabhai by 39,548 votes. Vajesingbhai had won from this seat even in 2007 by defeating BJP's Damor Zitharabhai Bhurabhai by 13,268.

OneIndia News