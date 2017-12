The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s candidate from the Dabhoi Assembly constituency for the Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 is Shailesh Maheta.

BJP's Balkrishnabhai Naranbhai Patel is the current MLA representing Dabhoi Assembly constituency. In 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, Balkrishnabhai Patel had defeated Congress party's Patel Siddharth Chimanbhai 5,122 votes.

The Congress has fielded Patel Siddharth Chimanbhai again from the Dabhoi for 2017 polls.

OneIndia News