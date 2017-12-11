Gujarat elections: BJP candidate from Amraiwadi constituency- H S Patel

Patel Hasmukhbhai Somabhai from Bharatiya Janata Party has filed nomination papers from Amraivadi Constituency in the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections 2017.

Amraiwadi is one of the 182 assembly constituencies of Gujarat. It is located in Amdavad district. This seat came into existence after 2008 delimitation.

This is a totally urban seat.

The constituency will have 240 polling stations. In 2012 assembly polls, the number of electors for this seat was 262179.

Hasmukh Patel of Indian National Congress won the seat in 2012 assembly elections with 1,08,683 votes.

According to myneta.info, Patel is a Diploma in Textile Manufacturer R.C. Technical Institute Ahemdabad Year April 1982. He has stated his profession as Deyfeb Textile-Partner, Nanita Cort Spin Pvt. Ltd. -Director, Nupur Enterprises-Partner.

Patel's assets are worth of 5 crores and he has no criminal cases reported against him.

