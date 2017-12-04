Gujarat elections: Bhushan Ashokbhai Bhatt BJP candidate from Jamalpur-Khadia constituency

Written By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

Bhushan Ashokbhai Bhatt has been named as the BJP candidate for Jamalpur-Khadia constituency. He was born on 27th September 1963 in Ahmedabad. His father Ashok Bhatt was a former speaker of Gujarat Assembly.

Gujarat elections: Bhushan Ashokbhai Bhatt BJP candidate from Jamalpur-Khadia constituency

Bhushan Ashokbhai Bhatt is the sitting MLA of the constituency and does not have any criminal cases on his name. Jamalpur-Khadia is located in Amdavad district. This seat came into existence after the 2008 delimitation after merging erstwhile Jamalpur and Khadiya seat. This is an urban seat. The constituency will have 206 polling stations. In 2012 assembly polls, the number of electors for this seat was 191435.

Permanent Address: 953, Kameshwar - ni - Pol,Near Chkaleshwar Mahadev,Raipur Chakala, Ahmedabad -1
Tel. No.: (079) 22147777, 22147474
IELTS
Select subject/college
2/3References
Scholarship: Very Very IMP

OneIndia News

Read more about:

gujarat assembly elections 2017, bjp, gujarat

Story first published: Monday, December 4, 2017, 15:13 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 4, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...

For Breaking News from Oneindia
Get instant news updates throughout the day.