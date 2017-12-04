GST Affect On Beauty Products: Nykaa Upto 65% Off* (Shop Now)

Indian leading online beauty store, Nykaa, is well-known to deliver best quality beauty, skin care & wellness products from top brands and now enjoy the never before, limited time GST offer which is giving a huge discount on many products for both men & women. Go to Nykaa and check out the offer zone now, however, you can also take a quick look at the below mentioned offers to make most out of your online shopping experience at Nykaa right now!

Exciting Offers To Avail at Nykaa:

Free Pouch Offer: Now customers can buy any 2 OPI Nail Laquers and buying which they can get a pouch absolutely free.

Now customers can buy any 2 OPI Nail Laquers and buying which they can get a pouch absolutely free. Free Blender Offer: Nykaa Cosmetics offering free sculpting blender worth Rs. 425 for buying products worth Rs.1200 and above at the GST sale! The offer is limited grab them now!

Nykaa Cosmetics offering free sculpting blender worth Rs. 425 for buying products worth Rs.1200 and above at the GST sale! The offer is limited grab them now! Best Discount On Products: Now buy Nova NHT 1070 Titanium Blades (Black) at 56% discount and after which the price becomes only Rs. 569. Now customers can buy Rs. 1099 worth Kent KS37 Removable Rubber Pad Styling & Drying Brush for Short and Bobs for Rs. 440 only and the new user can also get Flat Rs.50 Paytm Cashback on paying via Paytm wallet on Nykaa. One can find up to 75% discount on this sale. Click here to avail the GST Benefits at the Nykaa store now!

You Can Save More:

Sale or not, now grab the most out of Nykaa with Oneindia Coupons. Oneindia Coupons is a remarkable platform where you can save huge on your online spending, Online Buying, Online Ticket Booking experience. With our huge database of offers and deals, you will not only be saving money but also your time. You can also get the coupons on all major websites for absolutely free. Go to Oneindia Coupons and check out the exciting deals to save more cash, right now.

OneIndia News