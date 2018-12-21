  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Google Doodle celebrates the Winter Solstice 2018, the shortest day of the year

    By
    |

    While people across the world have already experienced bone-chilling temperatures, the official start of winter doesn't occur until Friday - the date of this year's winter solstice.

    Todays Google Doodle

    The annual winter solstice brings us the shortest day and longest night of the year in the Northern Hemisphere. Those living in the Southern Hemisphere will experience just the opposite. To mark this occasion, Google has come up with a unique doodle.

    The Winter Solstice doodle features an animated mouse ice skating above a mouse hole with what appears to be collected food for hibernation. The animation ends with the mouse rolling into the hole while covered in snow. Clicking the Google Doodle takes users to a search page for "Winter Solstice 2018."

    Winter Solstice in the Southern Hemisphere all comes down to one moment in time when the sun reaches its northernmost point and the North Pole tilts directly toward the sun at about 23.4 degrees (but who's counting?).

    You may feel pressed for time these next few days, but not to fear - the days will only get longer as the Earth continues to orbit and the Southern Hemisphere gets closer to the Sun as it approaches the December summer solstice.

    So, what is the winter solstice?

    The world "solstice" comes from the Latin solstitium meaning "sun stands still" because the apparent movement of the sun's path north or south stops before changing direction.

    It is the shortest day of the year, having the least amount of daylight, and will generate the longest night.

    How long will it last?

    This astronomical event officially arrives Friday at 5:23 p.m. EST. At this time of year, each day is about 24 hours, 30 seconds long. It's because Earth is nearing its closest point to the sun in its elliptical orbit.

    How is it celebrated?

    The day has been celebrated by various cultures around the world for thousands of years and is generally a recognition of rebirth. Most notably it is associated with the druids who mark the start of the solar year with a celebration of light and the rebirth of the sun.

    Why winter solstice 2018 is unique?

    Another interesting thing about the 2018 winter solstice is the moon. The December's full moon, also known as the Full Cold Moon, will make an appearance the night of December 21 and December 22.

    While you're looking for the Full Cold Moon, also keep your eyes peeled for a meteor shower. According to NASA, the Ursid meteor shower will make an appearance on the nights of December 21 and 22. The best way to view the meteor show is to be a good distance away from city lights. NASA estimates a viewer will witness 5-10 shooting stars each hour.

    Read more about:

    winter google doodle

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue