Domino’s: Get Pizza worth 295 @ just Rs. 199* each Now

Hungry? Today, you are about to discover a pizza that is crusted delicately, stuffed with extra toppings and tastier sauce to just give you the feeling of melting core of cheese as it slides like never before. Now get the best taste in pizzas with Domino's and it gets better as you can select your favorite toppings and even extra cheese to make you more happier. Now scroll below to find out unbelievable offers that will make you say 'no' to dinner tonight. You can also explore other categories that Domino's has to offer.

Everyday Value Offer: Today garb any 2 medium hand-tossed pizzas worth Rs. 295 at Rs. 199 each or you can choose to have medium pizza where you can get 2 medium pizzas worth Rs. 525 at just Rs. 379 each or any 2 medium pizzas worth Rs. 440 at Rs. 299 each. Click here , make your own choice and feed the hunger now!

Today garb any 2 medium hand-tossed pizzas worth Rs. 295 at Rs. 199 each or you can choose to have medium pizza where you can get 2 medium pizzas worth Rs. 525 at just Rs. 379 each or any 2 medium pizzas worth Rs. 440 at Rs. 299 each. , make your own choice and feed the hunger now! Offers On Burger Pizzas: Have you tasted any three types of burger pizzas yet? If not then taste CLASSIC VEG loaded with Crisp Capsicum and Tomato for Rs. 89* or PREMIUM VEG which is extra loaded with Red Paprika and Paneer for Rs. 119 or CLASSIC NON VEG stuffed with Tomato, Jalapeno and Hot n Spicy Chicken for only Rs. 129*. Try the different punch of taste right now.

Have you tasted any three types of burger pizzas yet? If not then taste CLASSIC VEG loaded with Crisp Capsicum and Tomato for Rs. 89* or PREMIUM VEG which is extra loaded with Red Paprika and Paneer for Rs. 119 or CLASSIC NON VEG stuffed with Tomato, Jalapeno and Hot n Spicy Chicken for only Rs. 129*. Try the different punch of taste right now. Other Exiting Offers: Hunger calling for something like Pasta? Now order White Pasta Italiano at Rs. 129 or in Non-Veg for Rs. 139. Customers can also order Bread, Dips, Beverages, and Combo offers. Lava Cake, Butterscotch Mousse Cake, Taco Mexicana Veg/Non-Veg and Buddy Combo Veg/Nonveg are some of our picks for you to try and you can also save more using free coupons; go to 'Oneindia Coupons' and find out how to save more on your purchase.

Your placed order will be under 30 Minutes Or it will be given to you Free as a delivery expert guarantee is in place with Domino's. Customers can also become WOW Club member at Domino's to get latest offers and best ever deals on Pizzas. Go to Domino's now and enjoy the meal time.

OneIndia News