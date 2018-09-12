Fresh service dog has a distraction on Day 1; will he make a good officer?

He is about to join the training officially but Chester is in a mood for fun and frolic. Will he be able to concentrate on his job on the first day?

Also Read | I bet you haven't seen a betting like this ever before... it's cute

No, Chester is not a human being but a cute black puppy who is about to join the service dog training. He visits the zoo where he meets an otter busy swimming under water and Chester finds out his time to make funny interaction with it. He is too excited to see the other animal swimming behind the glass while his owner pulls him from behind.

We hope Chester overcomes this distraction and goes on to become a hard-working service dog.

Liked the video? Explore our site for more such stuff.

Credit: Tropical_service_dog_team; Published on Rumble