BJP candidate from Mandi assembly seat in Himachal: Anil Sharma

BJP candidate from Mandi for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2017 is Anil Sharma.

Sukh Ram's son Anil Sharma, who had won the seat on a Congress ticket in 2012, is now contesting on a BJP ticket after joining the party a few days ago.

Ever since 1963 when Sukh Ram won from the constituency for the first time, Mandi Sadar assembly constituency has remained a citadel of Sukh Ram and his family, except from the period between 1990 and 1992 when BJP candidate Kanhiya Lal won the seat and but the BJP government could run for only two and half years.

Anil Sharma who was a Cabinet minister in the Virbhadra Government till recently joined the BJP on October 15 and is now official candidate of the party from Mandi Sadar Assembly constituency.

