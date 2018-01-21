Ananth Kumar Hegde: Firebrand leader who will play key role in Karnataka elections

BJP MP from Uttara Kannada and Union Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Ananth Kumar Hegde is known for his firebrand politics and controversial remarks. Hegde had recently drawn flak his remarks about changing the Constitution and about secularism.

Hegde, a five-time Lok Sabha member, is no stranger to controversies. A case was registered against him for allegedly using derogatory language against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at Kittur in Belagavi district. He had been slapped with cases for his "hate speeches", including one where he allegedly equated Islam with terrorism.

Anantkumar Hegde was born to Dattatreya Hegde and Lalita Hegde in Sirsi of Uttara Kannada district on 20th May, 1968. He graduated from MM Arts and Science College in Sirsi, Karnataka. During college days he was the member of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and later an ABVP activist.

First elected to the 11th Lok Sabha in 1996 and he has been re-elected five times since then. At the young age of 27, he was elected to the Lok Sabha for the first time - he defeated sitting Congress MP Margaret Alva - and has never lost an election since.

Hegde, who was a RSS member in his young days and later an ABVP activist, rose through the ranks in the aftermath of Babri Masjid demolition.

The young Hindutva face is expected to play a vital role when the Karnataka state Assembly goes to the polls next year.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

