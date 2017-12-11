13 Reasons To Shop Via Paytm! (7th One Will Make Your Day)

It's the thirteenth day of 'Coupon Ka Tufaan' at our platform and today we bring you 13 reasons to shop at Indian electronic payment and e-commerce brand Paytm. Paytm is an online marketplace where one can book flight tickets, movie tickets, make mobile recharge, pay electricity, water bill, do online shopping and more. Now check out the below mentioned fresh deals on a number of categories and avail them before others, right now!

13 Exciting Offers at Paytm Right Now!

#13. The Grand Android Fest is live at Paytm. Now Scan Paytm QR Code and get up to Rs. 8,000 Cashback on Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+, Note 8.

#12. Use the promocode MOVIE200 and get up to Rs. 200 Cashback (10%) on movie tickets.

#11. Now, pay your first electricity bill via Paytm using the code FIRSTPAY and get flat Rs. 50 Cashback.

#10. Now recharge or bill paid via Paytm for your family members can give you huge Cashback up to Rs. 200. Simply use the code FAMILY while transaction.

#9. End Of Season Sale: Now get up to 50% off on PUMA footwear, Men's clothing, Backpacks and more!

#8. Buying Washing Machines? Now get minimum 15% Cashback on selected products. Offer is limited, check it out now!

#7. Going Home for Christmas Holiday? Now book your bus tickets via Paytm and get Flat Rs. 100 Cashback using the code BUSRB100. T&C apply.

#6. Now grab up to 80% Cashback on Beauty & Personal Care Range!

#5. Pay using Paytm at Zomato and get up to Rs. 150 off plus up to Rs. 75 Cashback.

#4. Paytm Gold: Now buy Paytm gold and get extra gold up to Rs. 5,000 using the code LUCKYGOLD.

#3. Do a recharge/bill payment using the code LUCKY7 on Paytm and get eligible to win 100% cashback every hour.

#2. 12.12 Festival: Tomorrow, get ready for Year's biggest deals and grab huge on everything. Visit the 12.12 Festival page at Paytm for more!

#1. Free Deals: Now pick-up vouchers that can give you guaranteed Cashbacks on Paytm partner websites and shops. The offers may be limited; click here and check out Paytm now!

OneIndia News