    Unrelated video of Mi-17 crash landing shared as chopper crash which killed Gen Rawat

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 10: Fake news peddlers were back in business soon after the chopper carrying Chief of Defence Staff, General Rawat crashed in Coonoor on Wednesday.

    A video of a chopper crashing in the middle of a jungle in a hilly area was being shared widely on the social media with the claim that this was the crash that killed the CDS.

    Unrelated video of Mi-17 crash landing shared as chopper crash which killed Gen Rawat

    Using reverse image search, we found that this was an incident that took place on November 8. This is an image of an IAF MI-17 chopper that had crash landed in Arunachal Pradesh last month.

    Reports had said that an IAF MI-17 helicopter had crash landed in eastern Arunachal Pradesh with two pilots and three crew members on board. The incident took place on November 18.

    New Agency ANI too had reported about the incident. In a tweet the agency had said, "watch vide of the Indian Air Force Mi-19 helicopter that crash landed near a helipad in eastern Arunachal Pradesh today with two pilots and three crew members. All of them are safe with minor injuries.'

    This makes it clear that an unrelated video is being shared while trying to pass it off as the chopper that crashed in which the CDS was killed.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    This is the video of the chopper crash that killed CDS Gen. Rawat

    Conclusion

    This is a video of a chopper crash landing in Arunachal Pradesh on November 18

    Rating

    False
    X