This Twitter account claiming to be the official handle of PIB is FAKE

    New Delhi, Apr 23: A fake Twitter account is claiming to be the secondary supporting account of the Press Information Bureau for emergency purposes has surfaced.

    pib

    Comparing the fake and original Twitter accounts, we found there are enough similarities between the two which could easily mislead a user. The fake handle, "@PIB_India" is almost the same as the original "@PIB_India".

    However, this has been pointed out as fake by the Press Information Bureau, a nodal agency of the Government of India. It has also confirmed that the PIB does not have any offcial secondary supporting account for the same.

    The screenshots of their Twitter bios also look similar with the same photos and description. But the biggest difference is that PIB India has a verified Twitter handle with a blue tick.

    Twitter is the most popular microblogging platform across the globe. With new features added to the platform, the user experience is improved helping with gaining a larger user base. Twitter is not just used by professionals but also general masses to highlight events and share thoughts.

    But, misleading tweets going viral has been an issue for a long.

    The Press Information Bureau, commonly abbreviated as PIB, is a nodal agency of the Government of India under Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Based in National Media Centre, New Delhi, Press Information Bureau disseminates information to print, electronic and web media on government plans, policies, programme initiatives and achievements.

    Claim

    The Press Information Bureau has opened secondary supporting account for emergency purposes.

    Conclusion

    This twitter account is fake.

    Rating

    False
    Story first published: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 18:53 [IST]
