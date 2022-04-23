This Twitter account claiming to be the official handle of PIB is FAKE

Fact Check: Beware of this site as IOCL has not offered any prizes and gifts

Fact Check

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 23: A fake Twitter account is claiming to be the secondary supporting account of the Press Information Bureau for emergency purposes has surfaced.

Comparing the fake and original Twitter accounts, we found there are enough similarities between the two which could easily mislead a user. The fake handle, "@PIB_India" is almost the same as the original "@PIB_India".

However, this has been pointed out as fake by the Press Information Bureau, a nodal agency of the Government of India. It has also confirmed that the PIB does not have any offcial secondary supporting account for the same.

A #FAKE Twitter account is claiming to be the secondary supporting account of the Press Information Bureau for emergency purposes.#PIBFactCheck



▶️For authentic information follow @PIB_India & @PIBHindi



▶️Join us on #Telegram for quick updates: https://t.co/zxufu0SIzG pic.twitter.com/qPV1vW9F3L — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 23, 2022

The screenshots of their Twitter bios also look similar with the same photos and description. But the biggest difference is that PIB India has a verified Twitter handle with a blue tick.

Twitter is the most popular microblogging platform across the globe. With new features added to the platform, the user experience is improved helping with gaining a larger user base. Twitter is not just used by professionals but also general masses to highlight events and share thoughts.

But, misleading tweets going viral has been an issue for a long.

The Press Information Bureau, commonly abbreviated as PIB, is a nodal agency of the Government of India under Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Based in National Media Centre, New Delhi, Press Information Bureau disseminates information to print, electronic and web media on government plans, policies, programme initiatives and achievements.

Fact Check Claim The Press Information Bureau has opened secondary supporting account for emergency purposes. Conclusion This twitter account is fake. Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

Story first published: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 18:53 [IST]