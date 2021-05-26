YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Cyclone yass
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    This post claiming death within 2 years of COVID-19 vaccination is fake

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 26: As India battles the devastating second wave of coronavirus, a fake post claiming that people who are taking vaccines will be dead in two years after taking the jab has gone viral on social media.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    A PIB fact check busted the fake news and said that the vaccine is completely safe.

    "An image allegedly quoting a French Nobel Laureate on COVID-19 vaccines is circulating on social media. The claim in the image is FAKE. COVID-19 Vaccine is completely safe. Do not forward this image." PIB wrote on its official factcheck twitter handle.

    Last year, Montagnier had claimed that the novel coronavirus is man-made and contains genetic material from HIV.

    The Central government has time and again asserted that vaccines are completely safe and are crucial in the fight against the pandemic.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Death within 2 years of COVID-19 vaccination

    Conclusion

    COVID19 Vaccine is completely safe

    Rating

    False
    Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

    More CORONA VACCINE News  

    Read more about:

    Corona vaccine fake news buster

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 26, 2021, 9:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 26, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X