This post claiming death within 2 years of COVID-19 vaccination is fake

Fact Check

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 26: As India battles the devastating second wave of coronavirus, a fake post claiming that people who are taking vaccines will be dead in two years after taking the jab has gone viral on social media.

A PIB fact check busted the fake news and said that the vaccine is completely safe.

"An image allegedly quoting a French Nobel Laureate on COVID-19 vaccines is circulating on social media. The claim in the image is FAKE. COVID-19 Vaccine is completely safe. Do not forward this image." PIB wrote on its official factcheck twitter handle.

An image allegedly quoting a French Nobel Laureate on #COVID19 vaccines is circulating on social media



The claim in the image is #FAKE. #COVID19 Vaccine is completely safe



Do not forward this image#PIBFactCheck pic.twitter.com/DMrxY8vdMN — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 25, 2021

Last year, Montagnier had claimed that the novel coronavirus is man-made and contains genetic material from HIV.

The Central government has time and again asserted that vaccines are completely safe and are crucial in the fight against the pandemic.

Fact Check Claim Death within 2 years of COVID-19 vaccination Conclusion COVID19 Vaccine is completely safe Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

Story first published: Wednesday, May 26, 2021, 9:02 [IST]