This post claiming death within 2 years of COVID-19 vaccination is fake
New Delhi, May 26: As India battles the devastating second wave of coronavirus, a fake post claiming that people who are taking vaccines will be dead in two years after taking the jab has gone viral on social media.
A PIB fact check busted the fake news and said that the vaccine is completely safe.
"An image allegedly quoting a French Nobel Laureate on COVID-19 vaccines is circulating on social media. The claim in the image is FAKE. COVID-19 Vaccine is completely safe. Do not forward this image." PIB wrote on its official factcheck twitter handle.
An image allegedly quoting a French Nobel Laureate on #COVID19 vaccines is circulating on social media— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 25, 2021
The claim in the image is #FAKE. #COVID19 Vaccine is completely safe
Do not forward this image#PIBFactCheck pic.twitter.com/DMrxY8vdMN
Last year, Montagnier had claimed that the novel coronavirus is man-made and contains genetic material from HIV.
The Central government has time and again asserted that vaccines are completely safe and are crucial in the fight against the pandemic.
Fact Check
Claim
Death within 2 years of COVID-19 vaccination
Conclusion
COVID19 Vaccine is completely safe