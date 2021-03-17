YouTube
    Nita Ambani joining BHU as visiting faculty is fake news

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 17: Many social media users are claiming that Nita Ambani, chairperson and founder of the Reliance Foundation, has been appointed as a visiting professor at the prestigious Banaras Hindu University. The news has led to protests outside the house of BHU Vice Chancellor Rakesh Bhatnagar on Tuesday.

    However, Nita Ambani or Reliance has nothing to do with the proposal.

    Nita Ambani joining BHU as visiting faculty is fake news

    "Reports that Nita Ambani will be a visiting lecturer at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) is fake. She hasn't received an invitation from BHU," Reliance Industries Limited spokesperson told ANI.

    Fake: Indian Railways has not cancelled trains from March 31

    Earlier, reports claimed that the BHU has asked Ambani to be a part of the university's Centre for Women Development and Studies. The proposal was said to be sent to Nita Ambani on March 12, 2021.

    Prof Nidhi Sharma, coordinator of the Centre for Women's Studies and Development, said the proposal to make Nita Ambani a visiting professor has been sent to the authorities.

    She said, "Ambani is a woman entrepreneur. If she joins our centre, the women of Purvanchal will get the benefit of her experience."

    However, there was no official confirmation whether the Reliance Foundation Chairperson will teach as a visiting professor in the BHU.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Nita Ambani has been made a visiting professor in the Social Sciences faculty of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU).

    Conclusion

    Nita Ambani hasn't received an invitation from BHU

    Rating

    False
    Story first published: Wednesday, March 17, 2021, 10:53 [IST]
    X