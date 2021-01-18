YouTube
    New Delhi, Jan 18: Last week, Kerala cricketer Mohammad Azharuddeen hit a century of just 37 balls against Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament.

    He became an overnight sensation following that knock. However a screen grab of the story was being shared on the social media. The story had the headline, 'Kerala bon Muslim boy blasts Mumbai.'

    “Kerala born Muslim boy blasts Mumbai,” is an absolutely FAKE headline

    The post went viral with several netizens saying that the headline is an example of Islamophobia. One user said, 'if that's not Islamophobia, I don't know what is. I condemn this headline...Dighstuting!'

    OneIndia checked on this and found that the story has been circulated with a morphed headline. This was reported my The News Minute with the headline "Kerala opener Azharuddeen who scored century in 37 balls wins hearts.'

    The Editor-in-Chief of TNM also clarified on Twitter that the screenshot is fake.

    Extremely disappointed with people who made a fake screenshot, even more disappointed with journalists here spreading it. This was our original headline. If nothing else, have some trust that we would not have such a headline

    Fact Check

    Claim

    A news website carried the headline “Kerala born Muslim boy blasts Mumbai.”

    Conclusion

    The screenshot being shared is fake

    Rating

    False
    More FAKE NEWS BUSTER News

    Story first published: Monday, January 18, 2021, 16:12 [IST]
    X