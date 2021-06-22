Fact Check: Will the 3rd wave of COVID-19 affect children more in India?

Fake: Indian Navy did not attack Sri Lankan fishermen after detaining them

Has black money held by Indian in Swiss Bank increased since 2019: FinMin calls report false

Fake: Dr. Fauci has not been sacked and US has not yet admitted COVID-19 is man made

Get vaccinated and stand a chance to win a free fridge or bus ticket in MP

Fraud alert: This lucky draw being attributed to IOCL is fake

Fact Check

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 22: A message attributed to the Indian Oil Corporation Limited is in circulation in which it is claimed that prizes such as mobile phones are on offer.

"Your prize is a free Samsung Galaxy A52. Follow the instructions on the next page to claim your prize. Share with 5 groups/20 friends (click the free icon below). Click continue and claim your prize, the message reads.

It has come to our notice that bogus people/agencies are promising prizes by organising fake lucky draws. The public is advised to not trust any such website. #FraudAlert pic.twitter.com/k6VcbAg92S — Indian Oil Corp Ltd (@IndianOilcl) June 22, 2021

It has come to our notice that bogus people/agencies are promising prizes by organising fake lucky draws. The public is advised to not trust any such website, Indian Oil Corporation Limited said.

Fake: Dr. Fauci has not been sacked and US has not yet admitted COVID-19 is man made

Moreover the message has been posted on a website called in.bgfindf.com. (do not hyperlink this). The official website of the Indian Oil Corporation Limited is https://iocl.com.

Many such messages are in circulation and during the ongoing pandemic these have only increased.

These fake sites look to steal your money and information through such fake messages. Do not believe in such forwards and do a proper check if you do not want to fall prey.

Fact Check Claim Indian Oil Corporation has organised lucky draw with Samsung mobile as first prize Conclusion This is a fraudulent website and IOC Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, June 22, 2021, 12:14 [IST]