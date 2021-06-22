YouTube
    New Delhi, June 22: A message attributed to the Indian Oil Corporation Limited is in circulation in which it is claimed that prizes such as mobile phones are on offer.

    Fraud alert: This lucky draw being attributed to IOCL is fake

    "Your prize is a free Samsung Galaxy A52. Follow the instructions on the next page to claim your prize. Share with 5 groups/20 friends (click the free icon below). Click continue and claim your prize, the message reads.

    It has come to our notice that bogus people/agencies are promising prizes by organising fake lucky draws. The public is advised to not trust any such website, Indian Oil Corporation Limited said.

    Fake: Dr. Fauci has not been sacked and US has not yet admitted COVID-19 is man made

    Moreover the message has been posted on a website called in.bgfindf.com. (do not hyperlink this). The official website of the Indian Oil Corporation Limited is https://iocl.com.

    Many such messages are in circulation and during the ongoing pandemic these have only increased.

    These fake sites look to steal your money and information through such fake messages. Do not believe in such forwards and do a proper check if you do not want to fall prey.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Indian Oil Corporation has organised lucky draw with Samsung mobile as first prize

    Conclusion

    This is a fraudulent website and IOC

    Rating

    False
    Story first published: Tuesday, June 22, 2021, 12:14 [IST]
    X