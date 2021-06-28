YouTube
    False: Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s artefacts have not gone missing

    New Delhi, June 28: The family of Netaji Subhas Chandra had alleged that some artefacts belonging to the freedom fighter had gone missing.

    The Centre has however clarified that this information is wrong and no artefact is missing. Clarifying its position on the issue, the Ministry of Culture said that the news appearing in media about the missing artefacts of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose is completely untrue.

    False: Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s artefacts have not gone missing

    The Ministry has said that an exhibition was inaugurated at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata on 23rd January this year to commemorate 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subas Chandra Bose where these artefacts were displayed.

    These artefacts were loaned from Red Fort Museum by ASI to Victoria Memorial after following a proper procedure in which a formal MoU was signed between the two organisations.

    The MoU is valid for 6 months and further extendable by a year. These artefacts were sent to Kolkata with proper escort and insurance. The Ministry has further said that the loaning and borrowing of antiquities and exhibits are a regular exercise between museums. In this case, both ASI and VMH are under the administrative control of Ministry of Culture, the ministry also said.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Artefacts belonging to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose missing

    Conclusion

    Centre clarifies that the claim is wrong and artefacts are not missing

    Rating

    False
    X