False: Centre is not planning to bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir

New Delhi, June 12: Over the past week there have been claims galore that Jammu and Kashmir will be bifurcated. The rumours were fuelled by the arrival of 200 companies of para-military troops followed by a meeting by the Gupkar alliance.

The speculation is that the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir will be divided into two parts. The rumour is that Jammu will be given the status of statehood along with a few parts of South Kashmir, while Kashmir will remain a Union Territory.

There has been tension in the Valley with these rumours and people are claiming that something big is in the offing. Fanning the rumours further are the statements by Pakistan, which urged India not to make any further demographic change in Jammu and Kashmir.

However these rumours have been dispelled by Lieutenant Governor of J&K, Manoj Sinha. He said that the troops had returned to J$K after completing poll duty in West Bengal. He also said that many jawans were under quarantine and they too were returning now. He also said that selfish people are spreading lies. The bifurcation of J&K is nothing but a rumour and people should stop believing in such lies.

Fact Check Claim Jammu and Kashmir will be bifurcated Conclusion There is no truth in this says LG Sinha Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

Story first published: Saturday, June 12, 2021, 9:46 [IST]