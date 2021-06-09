Fake: Your arm does not become magnetic after taking COVID-19 vaccine

Fake: Body of COVID-19 patient being ferried in garbage van is from Chhattisgarh, not UP

New Delhi, June 09: A video on Facebook shared over a 100 times shows a magnet sticking to a glass vial containing a clear solution.

The video bears similarity to the videos in which it has been claimed that people who have received the vaccine against COVID-19 have become magnetic. Videos have been shared stating that the arm on the site of the COVID-19 vaccine has become magnetic have been shared on the social media.

First and foremost the vaccine was not produced using materials that are magnetic in nature. Scientists have clearly stated that the vaccine does not make you magnetic.

WHO Africa said that most recently videos claiming to show magnets sticking to the skin to the point of injection have gone viral. Some people have sai that this is proof that COVID-19 vaccines contain microchips. This is a claim that has been debunked by fact-checkers since 2020.

✅FACTCHECK



No, COVID-19 vaccines do not make you magnetic. #ViralFactsAfrica. pic.twitter.com/uYxiy2N9tW — WHO African Region (@WHOAFRO) June 3, 2021

These claims are baseless, WHO African Region also said. Vaccines cannot cause a magnetic reaction as have been shown in the videos. The vaccines that have been manufactured do not cantina metal based ingridients. It is normal to experience to side effect like a headache, chills, fever, nausea and pain at the point of infection after getting vaccinated, WHO also said.

Fact Check Claim Magnet sticks to COVID-19 vaccinated arm Conclusion WHO has debunked this and says you don’t become magnetic after vaccination against COVID-19 Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

