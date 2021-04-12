Fake: You cannot register for COVID-19 vaccine through WhatsApp

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 12: An image claiming that you can register for the vaccine against COVID-19 on WhatsApp is doing the rounds.

The message claims that you can book an appointment to take the vaccine through WhatsApp. It further says that you can send a message to a particular number along with your name, age and Aadhaar or any government id. It also says that you have to have to enter the pincode of the area your living in and all those who are above the age of 45 can register for both doses of the vaccine. Now Corona vaccine appointment available via WhatsApp. It is simple and easy to use like chatting, the message further states.

This information is completely false. The registration for COVID-19 vaccination can be done only through the COWIN portal and Arogya Setu app. Below are the steps on how you can register for the COVID-19 vaccine. Also, the government has said that only those who are 45 and above are eligible to take the shot.

How do I register myself?

One of the senior staff of the organisation will be assigned to work as nodal officer to coordinate with district health authorities/ private COVID vaccination centres (CVCs) and support vaccination activities.

The beneficiaries will be required to register in Co-WIN portal prior to vaccination and CVC nodal officers will ensure registration of all targeted beneficiaries and facility of on-the-spot registration will also be available but only to employees of the workplace.

Fact Check Claim You can book an appointment for vaccine against COVID-19 through WhatsApp Conclusion You can register for the vaccine only on the COWIN portal and Arogya Setu app Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in