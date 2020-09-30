Fake: Wrong image of Hathras rape victim goes viral on social media

Fact Check

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 30: In an extremely tragic incident, a 19 year old girl from Hathras in Uttar Pradesh died in Delhi on September 29 after being allegedly gang raped and tortured.

Now an image of a young girl has gone viral on the social media claiming she is the Hathras victim.

My heart breaks just thinking about what this beautiful innocent girl must have endured (gang raped, tongue cut off, neck and spinal chord broken). No one should face such torture. Engouh is enough. Things need to change, read a message on the social media.

Fake: Cong puts out digitally altered clip claiming people changed Kamal Nath in presence of Chouhan

"A 19-year-old girl was brutally gang-raped like Nirbhaya in UP Hathras by 4 Rapists. Her tongue was cut off. Her spinal cord and neck were damaged. Please, hangout all rapists," wrote another user while sharing the same picture.

#JusticeForManishaValmiki

A 19-year-old girl was brutally gang-raped like Nirbhaya in UP Hathras by 4 Rapists. Her tongue was cut off. Her spinal cord and neck were damaged.



Please, hangout all rapists.#RIPManishaValmiki@myogiadityanath @Iyervval @jkd18 @RDXThinksThat pic.twitter.com/7fPFcn1ABt — Anu Tomar (@iam_anu12) September 29, 2020

First and foremost there is no confirmation that the image being shared is that of the victims. Secondly the family of the girl has denied that the images being shared is that of the victim's. Most importantly it is wrong to share the images of a rape victim. The courts have clearly said that the images of a rape victim cannot be shared. Do call out these persons who share images of rape victims as it is insensitive and very painful to the family members.

Fact Check Claim Girl in the image is the Hathras rape victim Conclusion The girl in the image is not the victim Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in