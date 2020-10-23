Fake: US has not recognised Telugu as an official language

New Delhi, Oct 23: A post claiming that Telugu has been recognised as official language in America has gone viral.

The post claims that the number of Telugu speaking in America is growing exponentially and hence the US government has recognised Telugu as an official language. The post has viral and several persons have shared it.

However this is a misleading claim. The US has not recognised any language as an official language. In fact the US has not even recognised English as official language. However one has to bear in mind mind that since Telugu is a growing language in the US, the ballot papers for US will printed in the language and some other languages.

While this claim is completely fake that the US has recognised Telugu an official language in the US, the fact is that the US does not have an official language. There have been several attempts to push English as the official language, but it has not succeeded, although English is the de-facto language in the US.

Moreover in the US, the ballot papers have been always been printed in multiple languages to help the voters who are not proficient in English. While the ballot papers will also be printed in Telugu, it is not right that the US has recognised Telugu as the official language.

Fact Check Claim US has recognised Telugu as an official langue. Conclusion The US does not recognise any language as an official language. Rating False