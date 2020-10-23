YouTube
    Fake: US has not recognised Telugu as an official language

    New Delhi, Oct 23: A post claiming that Telugu has been recognised as official language in America has gone viral.

    The post claims that the number of Telugu speaking in America is growing exponentially and hence the US government has recognised Telugu as an official language. The post has viral and several persons have shared it.

    However this is a misleading claim. The US has not recognised any language as an official language. In fact the US has not even recognised English as official language. However one has to bear in mind mind that since Telugu is a growing language in the US, the ballot papers for US will printed in the language and some other languages.

    Fake: Indian National Flag was not waved at rally in Karachi

    While this claim is completely fake that the US has recognised Telugu an official language in the US, the fact is that the US does not have an official language. There have been several attempts to push English as the official language, but it has not succeeded, although English is the de-facto language in the US.

    Moreover in the US, the ballot papers have been always been printed in multiple languages to help the voters who are not proficient in English. While the ballot papers will also be printed in Telugu, it is not right that the US has recognised Telugu as the official language.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    US has recognised Telugu as an official langue.

    Conclusion

    The US does not recognise any language as an official language.

    Rating

    False
    Story first published: Friday, October 23, 2020, 12:41 [IST]
