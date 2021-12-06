Fake: This is not Virat Kohli revealing Vamika to the world

Fact Check

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 06: Cricket Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma have made sure that they have kept their daughter Vamika under wraps and away from media attention.

They have said that they do not want to expose her to the social media until she herself has an idea of what the platform is. Now a social media user has posted an image claiming that Virat Kohli has finally revealed Vamika to the world. "Finally, #ViratKohli 's daughter vamika Kohli face revealed," the user wrote with an image of a man holding a baby girl.

The person in the image is not Virat Kohli. It is a look alike of the Indian cricket star, who goes by the name, Susobhan Lahiri. A resident of Bengal, Lahiri is holding his daughter Ivanshi Bhattacharya. He had shared the image on the social media on May 4 2021 with the caption, Mama Bhat. On November 16, he had shared more images with his wife and daughter.

Hence it becomes aptly clear that the image in circulation is not that of Kohli and his daughter. The person in the image is a Kohli look-alike. Moreover there are several images of Kohli and Anushka with Vamika. However in none of the images has the baby's face been shown.

Fact Check Claim Virat Kohli reveals Vamika to the world Conclusion The image in circulation is that of a Kohli look alike Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, December 6, 2021, 10:45 [IST]