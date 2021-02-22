Fake: This is not the official Twitter handle of the Staff Selection Commission

Fake: Election Commission of India has not declared the dates for the Assam polls

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 22: A Twitter account has been created and it is claimed that this is the official handle of the the Staff Selection Commission (SSC).

The handle sscorg_in claims that it is the official handle of the Staff Selection Commission. The handle has 7,569 followers and is following 15. The handle has several tweets only about the SSC. The last tweet about an SSC MTS update was put up around 6 jours back. There is a lot of interaction on the handle as well.

However this is a fake handle. It is not the official handle of the SSC as has been claimed. The government has clarified that this is a fake handle. In fact the SSC does not have a Twitter handle.

Fact Check Claim sscorg_in is the official handle of the Staff Selection Commission Conclusion The SSC does not have a Twitter handle and this account is fake Rating False