    New Delhi, Feb 22: A Twitter account has been created and it is claimed that this is the official handle of the the Staff Selection Commission (SSC).

    Fake: This is not the official Twitter handle of the Staff Selection Commission

    The handle sscorg_in claims that it is the official handle of the Staff Selection Commission. The handle has 7,569 followers and is following 15. The handle has several tweets only about the SSC. The last tweet about an SSC MTS update was put up around 6 jours back. There is a lot of interaction on the handle as well.

    SSC MTS notification 2021 released: Check details

    However this is a fake handle. It is not the official handle of the SSC as has been claimed. The government has clarified that this is a fake handle. In fact the SSC does not have a Twitter handle.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    sscorg_in is the official handle of the Staff Selection Commission

    Conclusion

    The SSC does not have a Twitter handle and this account is fake

    Rating

    False
    Story first published: Monday, February 22, 2021, 15:10 [IST]
    X