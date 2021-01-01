YouTube
    Fake: This is not a Reliance Jio tower burnt during the ongoing farmer protests

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 01: While 100s of Jio towers in Punjab were vandalised by the protesting farmers, a video of a burning mobile tower has gone viral on the social media.

    It is being claimed that the tower which is burning belongs to Reliance Jio. The caption in Hindi translates to, ' effect of the farmer movement. The Jio tower is on fire.'

    Fake: This is not a Reliance Jio tower burnt during the ongoing farmer protests

    While using the keywords, we found that this video is from 2017 and was shot at Dehradun. Several media outlets had reported about this incident.

    The reports from June 29 2017 said that the video is from Vasant Vihar police station area of Uttarakhand's Dehradun. The mobile tower on the rooftop of a house caught fire due to a short circuit.

    Fake: This is not a Reliance Jio tower burnt during the ongoing farmer protests

    Hence, it is clear that this is an old image with a wrong claim. This video is not from the damage caused to the Jio towers in Punjab during the ongoing farmer protests.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Video shows Jio tower on fire in Punjab

    Conclusion

    This is a 2017 video from Dehradun

    Rating

    False
    Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

    Story first published: Friday, January 1, 2021, 11:57 [IST]
    X