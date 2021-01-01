Fake: This is not a Reliance Jio tower burnt during the ongoing farmer protests

Fake: Govt is not conducting any survey under the National Fellowship Scheme

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 01: While 100s of Jio towers in Punjab were vandalised by the protesting farmers, a video of a burning mobile tower has gone viral on the social media.

It is being claimed that the tower which is burning belongs to Reliance Jio. The caption in Hindi translates to, ' effect of the farmer movement. The Jio tower is on fire.'

While using the keywords, we found that this video is from 2017 and was shot at Dehradun. Several media outlets had reported about this incident.

The reports from June 29 2017 said that the video is from Vasant Vihar police station area of Uttarakhand's Dehradun. The mobile tower on the rooftop of a house caught fire due to a short circuit.

Hence, it is clear that this is an old image with a wrong claim. This video is not from the damage caused to the Jio towers in Punjab during the ongoing farmer protests.

Fact Check Claim Video shows Jio tower on fire in Punjab Conclusion This is a 2017 video from Dehradun Rating False