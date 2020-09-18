Fake: This image is not of rampant cheating during NEET 2020 exams

Fact Check

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 18: An image has gone viral on the social media in which it is claimed that there was rampant cheating that occurred during the NEET-2020 examinations.

The exams had run into controversy, with many asking for it to be postponed. It was supposed to be held on ay 3 and then was postponed twice to July 26 and September 13 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The image being circulated shows several students trying to scale a building. The claim made is that there is rampant cheating that took place during the NEET examination.

Users have also said that there was no social distancing. Others even asked MPs to take up the matter in Parliament which is currently in session.

Hello @supriya_sule mam, i would like to draw your attention to this picture in which the #NEET students are cheating. Besides this there is no social distancing .

Please move a motion in lok sabha regarding this.

Goli, one of the student said ,"bhide was fell , while helping". pic.twitter.com/e8vrE1WEnF — Realcaster (@smacky_BJP) September 14, 2020

A reverse image search led to images of 2015, which were from Bihar. The incident took place at the four storied Gyan Niketan examination centre at Manhar in Vaishali district. Images of people claiming the building had gone viral.

Fake: This Indian M 17 did not crash in Ladakh

Following the incident, authorities had expelled over 600 students after they were found to be cheating in the Class 10 examinations. The images showed, parents and friends of students scaling the outer walls of the school buildings to reach the classroom where the exams were being held. The parents and friends were trying to pass cheat sheets to the students.

The image that is being shared on the social media is misleading. It is not about the NEET exams held this year, but the Class 10 exams held in Bihar in 2015.

Fact Check Claim Rampant cheating, no social distancing during NEET 2020 exam Conclusion This image is from the Class 10 Bihar exams held in 2015 Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in