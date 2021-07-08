Fake: NTA is not conducting the NEET 2021 exams on September 5

Fake: Govt is not running a Corona Care Fund scheme which makes every Indian entitled for Rs 4,000

Fact Check

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 08: A notice is being circulating that the NEET 2021 exams will be held on September 5 2021.

The National Testing Agency has however clarified that this is a fake notice. Issuing a clarification, the NTA said that the "conduct of the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (UG) is being circulated on various platforms including the social media. No such public notice declaring the conduct of NEET-UG 2021 on September 5 2021 has been issued officially.

The NTA is still in consultation with concerned stakeholders for finalising a suitable date for for the conduct of the NEET examination, keeping in view the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

It has come to the notice of the National Testing Agency (NTA) that a fake Public Notice with the subject line - "Conduct of National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (UG) - 2021" is being circulated through various means, including social media, the NTA said.

It is vehemently denied that no such Public Notice, declaring the conduct of NEET (UG) on 5th Sep 2021, has been issued by the National Testing Agency so far.

Hence, the above-mentioned fake/unauthorised Public Notice has been viewed seriously by the NTA, as it is being circulated by some unscrupulous elements with a motive to misguide the aspiring candidates/parents/guardians/public at large.

The NTA is still in consultation with the concerned Stakeholders for finalising a suitable date for the conduct of NEET (UG) - 2021, keeping in view the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the NTA further clarified.

The Public at large is advised to pay no heed to such miscreants and misinformation.

In view of the above, the aspiring candidates of NEET (UG) - 2021/parents/guardians and other stakeholders are requested to be aware of such unauthorized/fake public notice circulated from unknown sources and to rely only on the Public Notice(s) /information/ dates announced by NTA.

through its official websites i.e. www.nta.ac.in and https://ntaneet.nic.in. only.

The aspiring candidates/parents are advised to remain in touch with the above websites for updates and announcements (including the dates on which the online application will be launched and the examination will be conducted), the NTA also added.

Fact Check Claim NEET 2021 will be held on September 5 2021 Conclusion NTA is still consulting with stakeholders and no decision on conduct of exams has been taken Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

Story first published: Thursday, July 8, 2021, 12:19 [IST]