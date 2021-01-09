YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Fake: Modi government has not removed nationality claim from Indian passports

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 09: Has the Indian governments removed the column for nationality in the Indian passports.

    Fake: Modi government has not removed nationality claim from Indian passports

    A claim to this effect has gone viral on the social media. The message in Hindi which is also being circulated on WhatsApp says, " legal update. Modi government has removed the Nationality column from Indian passports. Please make sure, you do not destroy or lose your old passports. This message has been sent out by one Syed Etemad Uddin, who says he is an advocate.

    The Ministry of External Affairs which is responsible for the issuance of passports in India has refuted this claim. OneIndia confirmed with MEA sources, who said that the nationality claim is maintained in every travel document, including the Indian passport. The message in circulation is fake and mischievous, the source also said.

    Fake: Modi government has not removed nationality claim from Indian passports

    We also checked for various news reports regarding this claim. There is not a single news report that says that the nationality claim has been removed from the passports. Further on checking the website of the Passport Seva Kendra, we did not find any notification that says that the nationality claim has been removed.

    Fake: Drug Authority of India is not asking senior citizens their details on COVID-19 vaccine

    Hence the claim being made it fake the nationality claim in the passports remain.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Modi government removes nationality claim from Indian passports

    Conclusion

    No such decision has been taken by government to remove nationality claim

    Rating

    False
    Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

    More FAKE NEWS BUSTER News

    Read more about:

    fake news buster passport

    Story first published: Saturday, January 9, 2021, 12:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 9, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X