Fake: MHA has not issued advisory against Chinese firecrackers made to cause asthma

Fact Check

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 18: A message is in circulation that China is sending special firecrackers and lights to India to cause asthma and eye diseases.

The message being attributed to the Ministry of Home Affairs says that according to the intelligence, since Pakistan cannot attack India directly, it has demanded that China take revenge on India.

China has filled firecrackers with special types of firecrackers which are toxic to carbon monoxide gas to spread asthma in India. Apart from this in India, special lighting is also being made which would cause eye diseases. Please be aware this Diwali, do not use these Chinese products. Spread this message to all Indians, the message also says.

A message in circulation, allegedly issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs claims that China is sending special firecrackers & lights to India to cause asthma & eye diseases. #PIBFactcheck



▪️ This message is #Fake

▪️ No such information is issued by MHA pic.twitter.com/1wpasaFRjz — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) October 18, 2021

The Home Ministry has said that this is a fake message. No such information has been issued by the MHA, it has also been clarified.

Fact Check Claim MHA has issued advisory against use of Chinese firecrackers which are developed to cause asthma Conclusion MHA has clarified that it has not issued any such advisory Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

Story first published: Monday, October 18, 2021, 14:57 [IST]