    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 18: A message is in circulation that China is sending special firecrackers and lights to India to cause asthma and eye diseases.

    Fake: MHA has not issued advisory against Chinese firecrackers made to cause asthma

    The message being attributed to the Ministry of Home Affairs says that according to the intelligence, since Pakistan cannot attack India directly, it has demanded that China take revenge on India.

    China has filled firecrackers with special types of firecrackers which are toxic to carbon monoxide gas to spread asthma in India. Apart from this in India, special lighting is also being made which would cause eye diseases. Please be aware this Diwali, do not use these Chinese products. Spread this message to all Indians, the message also says.

    The Home Ministry has said that this is a fake message. No such information has been issued by the MHA, it has also been clarified.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    MHA has issued advisory against use of Chinese firecrackers which are developed to cause asthma

    Conclusion

    MHA has clarified that it has not issued any such advisory

    Rating

    False
    Story first published: Monday, October 18, 2021, 14:57 [IST]
    X