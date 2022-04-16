Fake message alert: Your bank account credited with Rs 2.67 under 'Govt Yojana'?

Fact Check: Did Kerala police dance to the tune of ‘Kacha Badam’

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Apr 16: The rise of the internet in India has become a boon, but has also become a bane. While technology has made our lives easy, it has also brought a fresh set of problems.

The new technologies have witnessed massive increase cybercrime activities. Notably, people have been targeted with fake messages to steal their money through SMSes.

Scammers are constantly trying to fraud people through phishing, smishing and more. They lure customers to click the link and provide personal and financial information to rob off people's money.

Here is yet another attempt to cheat people. There was a message being sent by fradusters stating - Hi Customer, your A/c ***7865 Credited for Rs 267000 on 24-08-2021 Under Govt Yojana Approved click.

Press Bureau Information has fact-checked and clarified that the Centre is not running any such scheme and not associated with this text message.

Fact Check Claim Is govt crediting Rs 2.67 lakh to your account under any scheme? Conclusion Government of India is not crediting Rs 2.67 lakh to people's account through any scheme and people should not fall prey to fraud claims by clicking smses. Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

Story first published: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 13:01 [IST]