YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Fake message alert: Your bank account credited with Rs 2.67 under 'Govt Yojana'?

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 16: The rise of the internet in India has become a boon, but has also become a bane. While technology has made our lives easy, it has also brought a fresh set of problems.

    Fake message alert: Your bank account credited with Rs 2.67 under Govt Yojana?

    The new technologies have witnessed massive increase cybercrime activities. Notably, people have been targeted with fake messages to steal their money through SMSes.

    Scammers are constantly trying to fraud people through phishing, smishing and more. They lure customers to click the link and provide personal and financial information to rob off people's money.

    Here is yet another attempt to cheat people. There was a message being sent by fradusters stating - Hi Customer, your A/c ***7865 Credited for Rs 267000 on 24-08-2021 Under Govt Yojana Approved click.

    Press Bureau Information has fact-checked and clarified that the Centre is not running any such scheme and not associated with this text message.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Is govt crediting Rs 2.67 lakh to your account under any scheme?

    Conclusion

    Government of India is not crediting Rs 2.67 lakh to people's account through any scheme and people should not fall prey to fraud claims by clicking smses.

    Rating

    False
    Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

    More FAKE NEWS BUSTER News  

    Read more about:

    fake news buster

    Story first published: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 13:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 16, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X