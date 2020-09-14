YouTube
    Fake: Justin Trudeau has not supported the Hindi Theriyadu, Poda movement

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 14: An image has gone viral on the social media which claims that Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau has supported Tamil Nadu's anti Hindi slur.

    The image shows the Canadian PM holding a t-shirt with the caption, 'Hindi Theriyadu, Poda.' In the post it is claimed that Trudeau backed the fight by Tamil Nadu against the imposition of Hindi.

    Fake: Justin Trudeau has not supported the Hindi Theriyadu, Poda movement

    The post in Tamil loosely translated says, " I cannot remain quiet if there is a problem for Tamils or Tamlians. This is attributed to Trudeau.

    Fake: ICMR had not recommended use of Ivermectin for COVID-19 patients

    This is a photoshopped image. A reserve image search led OneIndia to the original post by Trudeau, which he had posted on Twitter. Trudeau had on May 30 posted an image of him holding up a t-shirt, which had the wordings, vaccines cause adults.

    Ginette Petitpas Taylor, MP for Moncton-Riverview-Dieppe had also posted, vaccines are safe. Vaccines save lives. Our prime minister is is an incredible supporter of vaccination. I was so excited to present him with one of the shits.

    This was in fact a campaign started by Legacy Pediatrics as part of the pro-vaccine movement in 2019. This is a movement that fights anti-vaccination movements in the country. The long and short of it is that the Canadian PM has made no such statement on the Hindi imposition movement that is on in Tamil Nadu.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Justin Trudeau has supported the anti-Hindi slur

    Conclusion

    Justin Trudeau has made no such statement

    Rating

    False
    Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

    Story first published: Monday, September 14, 2020, 13:18 [IST]
