Fake: Justin Trudeau has not supported the Hindi Theriyadu, Poda movement
New Delhi, Sep 14: An image has gone viral on the social media which claims that Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau has supported Tamil Nadu's anti Hindi slur.
The image shows the Canadian PM holding a t-shirt with the caption, 'Hindi Theriyadu, Poda.' In the post it is claimed that Trudeau backed the fight by Tamil Nadu against the imposition of Hindi.
The post in Tamil loosely translated says, " I cannot remain quiet if there is a problem for Tamils or Tamlians. This is attributed to Trudeau.
This is a photoshopped image. A reserve image search led OneIndia to the original post by Trudeau, which he had posted on Twitter. Trudeau had on May 30 posted an image of him holding up a t-shirt, which had the wordings, vaccines cause adults.
Vaccines are safe, and save lives. Love this shirt, thanks @GinettePT! #VaccinesCauseAdults pic.twitter.com/7TluU4E6VL— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) May 30, 2019
Ginette Petitpas Taylor, MP for Moncton-Riverview-Dieppe had also posted, vaccines are safe. Vaccines save lives. Our prime minister is is an incredible supporter of vaccination. I was so excited to present him with one of the shits.
Vaccines are safe. Vaccines are effective. Vaccines save lives.— Ginette Petitpas Taylor (@GinettePT) May 30, 2019
Our Prime Minister is an incredible supporter of vaccination – I was so excited to present him with one of @drgigiosler's #VaccinesCauseAdults shirts! pic.twitter.com/tL0Yqp4COk
This was in fact a campaign started by Legacy Pediatrics as part of the pro-vaccine movement in 2019. This is a movement that fights anti-vaccination movements in the country. The long and short of it is that the Canadian PM has made no such statement on the Hindi imposition movement that is on in Tamil Nadu.
