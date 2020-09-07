Fake: Indian Railways will not be sold and called Adani Railways

Fact Check

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 07: There is a claim being made on a message that the Indian Railways will be completely privatised.

It is said that the Railways will be completely sold. It further says that 7 factories have been merged for easy sale and the contract labour will replace 3.5 lakh regular posts.

The claim has created panic. Moreover the post has also led to panic among the employees. This claim is however misleading. The government has clarified that this post which also eared on a news portal is misleading and consists several distorted facts.

There is also yet another claim that states that the name of the Railways is being changed to Adani Railways. The user says that changing the name of the Railways is plain horrible.

"Main Desh Nahi Bikne Dunga" was one of the biggest lie of all times.



Changing name of the Indian railways to Adani railways. This is just plain horrible!

pic.twitter.com/8pqtNDKZb4 — Elizabeth (@Elizatweetz) September 4, 2020

The fact is that there are 15 private companies including the Adani Group which have the licence to operate container trains in India. The Indian Railways had opened up the container train business to private operators including Adani Logistics since 2007 January.

It may be recalled that iii 2018, the Indian Railways had cleared six proposals by companies including Adani Group and Tata Steel to have their own wagons under the "GPWIS" (General-Purpose Wagon Investment Scheme). Under this scheme the companies are permitted to transport restricted commodities such as minerals and coal. Until 2018, these were completely controlled and regulated by the Indian Railways.

Fact Check Claim Railways will be now called Adani Railways Conclusion Government has no proposal to change name of Indian Railways Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in