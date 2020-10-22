YouTube
    Fake: Indian National Flag was not waved at rally in Karachi

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 22: An image has gone viral in which it is claimed that the Indian National Flag was waved during the political rally in Pakistan.

    The user said,' now in a rally in Karachi, the Indian Flag was waved. For 70 years we were mocked with Pakistani flags being waved at us. Jai Hind.' The post has been commented upon several times. It has also be shared on Twitter.

    This image has been used by several Pakistan media outlets. The image was shot during a protest in Karachi organised by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) comprising 11 opposition parties. The image in question was shot on October 18.

    Dawn had reported the story with the same image with the headline, Stop using army to hide own failures, Maran tells PM Imran Khan at PDM's power show in Karachi.

    When one looks closely at the image used in the story, it is clear that the Indian National Flag was not waved during the rally. A closer look of the image shows that the flag of the Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party was waved.

    Fake: India’s import to China has not increased by 27 per cent

    Hence to conclude the image claiming that the Indian Flag was waved is false. The image has been morphed.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    The image is morphed.

    Conclusion

    Indian Flag waved at rally in Karachi

    Rating

    False
    Story first published: Thursday, October 22, 2020, 10:01 [IST]
    X