Fake: Image of sewage filled road is not from Varanasi

Fact Check

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 22: An image of a dug up road that is filled with sewage water has gone viral on the social media. The user claims that this image is from Varanasi, which is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency.

The image is in circulation at a time when Varanasi was found declared the cleanest among the cities along the Ganga in the Sanitisation Rank list of the Swachh Survekshan 2020 that was held across 4,000 cities and towns across India.

Fact check: Video of US Army playing Indian National Anthem is an old one

The image was circulated with a text in Hindi, which lovely translated means, "BJP government has turned Benares into London.

We conducted a reverse image search and the results showed that this is an image from Delhi and has been on the social media since 2018 with the claim that it is from Delhi. A post put out by Twitter user, Aarush Shah who had criticised Arvind Kejriwal for the plight of the streets in the surrounding areas from Sangam Vihar.

The post attributing this image to Varanasi is fake and is actually from Sangam Vihar in Delhi. The road is in a mess because it was broken down for the construction of a storm water drain. However, the work was never took place and the plight of the road remains more or less the same.

We also found an article in the DNA which speaks about the plight of Sangam Vihar. The article says that the densely populated Sangam Vihar is currently at the threshold of a medical emergency as the lanes are badly flooded due to faulty storm water drains on both sides of the road built on higher level resulting in the pouring of filthy water on roads and lanes.

Fact Check Claim Image of sewage filled road is from Varanasi Conclusion Image of sewage filled road is from Sangam Vihar, Delhi Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in