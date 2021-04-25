YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Read more about:

    coronavirus fake news buster

    Fake: IAF official hasn't written any WhatsApp text on using steam to counter COVID

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 25: Air Vice Marshal Ashutosh Sharma, who heads Command Hospital Air Force in Bengaluru (CHAFB), has not written any message on WhatsApp advocating use of steam to counter the COVID-19 pandemic, the defence ministry said on Sunday.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The ministry clarified that there is Air Vice Marshal not Air Marshal in Bengaluru.

    "A WhatsApp text message is in circulation allegedly written by one Air Marshal Ashutosh Sharma of CHAFB which professes the use of steam to counter the COVID-19 pandemic," it noted.

    "The CAFB is headed by Air Vice Marshal Ashutosh Sharma and the message in question has not been originated by him," it mentioned.

    The Indian Air Force and Sharma do not vouch for anything that is stated in the message, it said.

    "Any person with any symptoms of COVID-19 must seek professional medical help for treatment," it added.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    A WhatsApp message by Air Marshal Ashutosh Sharma of CHAFB which professes the use of steam to counter the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Conclusion

    The Indian Air Force and Sharma do not vouch for anything that is stated in the message.

    Rating

    False
    Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in
    MORE coronavirus NEWS

    Story first published: Sunday, April 25, 2021, 23:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 25, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X