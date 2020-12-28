Fake: Govt of India has not sold Railways to Adani

Fact Check

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 28: A picture of a railway platform ticket with Adani Railway written on it has gone viral.

It says that Railways is not our private property. The ticket from the Pune railway station also mentions other information such as date, time, the ticket number and a price of Rs 50.

While sharing the image, social media users are criticising the government for selling the Railways to the Adani group. A reverse image search led to the correct picture. The same was shared by many in August this year and the government was criticised for increasing the platform ticket price from Rs 5 to Rs 50.

The Railways had in August clarified that the price was raised to avoid crowding and to maintain social distancing due to coronavirus. The Railways also said that the prices would be reviewed after the pandemic ends.

This is not the first time that industrialist Gautam Adani has been dragged into such posts regarding the privatisation of the Indian Railways. In September a similar claim had gone viral with a video of a train with Adani written on it. That claim was fake as well. A few days back a video showing advertisements for Fortune Products and Adani Wilmar on a train had gone viral. It was yet again claimed that the Indian Government had sold the Railways to Adani. That claim was fake as well.

Fact Check Claim Platform tickets in Pune now have Adani Railways written on it Conclusion The picture is morphed and the original picture does not have Adani Railways written on it. Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in