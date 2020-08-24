Fake: Govt has not announced free smartphones for students

New Delhi, Aug 24: A post has gone viral in which it is claimed that the Central Government is going to give free android phones to students.

This has been circulated widely on the social media. The claim is that since the education of students has been affected due the lockdown in wake of the pandemic, the government is helping students by giving them free smartphones.

It says that education of students has been affected due to the closure of schools and colleges due to coronavirus. Hence the government is giving free android smartphones to all the students.

This message has been forwarded several times and the message also has a link asking students to register on it. It would not be advisable to click on the link as it could well steal data from you.

The Press Information Bureau has rubbished this claim. Calling the claim fake, the PIB said that the Centre has not made any such announcement.

Fact Check Claim Government is giving free smartphones to students Conclusion Government is not giving out free smartphones to students Rating False